ONTARIO — Community Concerts of Treasure Valley has announced that it will have a concert series this season, following a long pause created by COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are looking forward once again to bringing live music concerts, and great entertainment and education to the area, as the nonprofit organization has been doing since 1948,” reads a news release from the organization on June 28.
The season is set to open on Sept. 30, with the energetic duo of Collision of Rhythm, a high-energy performance with 17 instruments including percussion, drums, piano, marimba, saxophone, and beatboxing, with the unique elements of tap-dancing and bounce juggling.
VS Guitar Duo, from the Kolpakov family Russian-Gypsy artistic dynasty, will present a duet concert on Nov. 11, with musical influences from Romani Gypsy, American jazz, and Spanish Flamenco.
Take3 is lead by fiery and flamboyant Lindsay Deutsch, a featured violinist with Yanni. The trio will present a thrilling show on Feb. 10, 2022.
The husband-and-wife duo of Sundae + Mr. Goessl will delight you with their “vintage pop” sound. The award-winning voice and melodica playing of Sundae accompanied by one of the country’s top guitarists, Jason Goessl, will have you smiling on March 15.
The season will conclude with a concert from pioneers of four-hands jazz piano, Stephanie Trick & Paolo Alderighi Piano Duo. Their arrangements include stride piano, ragtime, boogie woogie, swing, and the Great American Songbook and will be presented April 21, 2022.
All concerts are held in the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center, starting at 7 p.m. on their respective nights. For tickets or information, phone (208) 739-2777 or email communityconcertstv @gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.