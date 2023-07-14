Fiddle 1

Felicia Winn and company, from Hillsboro, play a few melodies for the judges during the Weiser Fiddle Festival competitions during the 2023 National Oldtime Fiddlers' Festival.

 Mikhail LeBow, file | Argus Observer

WEISER — The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced today its Fiscal Year 2024 annual grants, totaling $726,000 to 85 organizations and schools spanning 26 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds. These grants ensure Idahoans of all ages, in every region, have access to the rich cultural legacy of our state and allow Idaho students to thrive through creative learning.

Among the 85 organizations receiving grants, the National Oldtime Fiddlers' Festival was the only local recipient, receiving $5,563 for various yearly costs. The fiddle festival takes place annually in June.



