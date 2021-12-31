ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College has announced students who made one of its academic achievement lists for for the fall quarter. Following are names and hometowns of students from the Western Treasure Valley who made it on the honor roll, dean’s list or president’s list
President’s List (4.0 grade-point average)
Heather Lyn Airoldi, New Plymouth; Tyler Alder, Weiser; Jack Riley Bradford, Vale; Emily Renee Bringman, Vale; Braden Edward Cain, Fruitland; Emma Elizabeth Clark, Ontario; Todd Cluff, Ontario; Reina A Gilman, Ontario; Sophia Cassandra Haro, Ontario; Mollie Elizabeth Maxwell, Ontario; Brandon Alexis Preciado, Fruitland; Karissa Reeder, Payette; Kara Lee Roark, Fruitland; Matthew Joseph Shirts, Fruitland; Sabrina S Smalley, Weiser; Abigail Christine Smith, Fruitland; Luke Joseph Steward, Ontario; Anthony Allan Vincent, Payette; and Sisto Zavala, Weiser.
Dean’s List (3.75-3.99 gpa)
Isaiah Daniel Claudio, Ontario; Madelyn Nichole Erickson, Weiser; Hadley Amelia Hill, New Plymouth; Jonathan Gabriel Ignacio, Ontario; Sydney Nadine Johnson, Harper; Ashley Marie Juarez, Fruitland; Triston B Kautz, Weiser; Rachel Ann Lasnick, Fruitland; Lilliana Rose Mendoza Rodriguez, Fruitland; Zachery Wyatt Norton, Vale; Silas James Phillips, Ontario; Chantell Quayle, Adrian; Jonathon Craig Reaves, Weiser; Ruben Salazar, Nyssa; Brianna Zachary Scotto, Fruitland; Brittany Shurtleff, Ontario; Madison Ann Thomason, Weiser; Qim Allen Tolman, Ontario; Trey Washakie Trejo, Ontario; Joshua Ryan Uriu, Fruitland; and Spencer Harley Wade, Nyssa.
Honor Roll (3.5- 3.74 gpa)
Renay Rochelle Allee-Calhoun, Payette; Kaia Averi Allen, Vale; Jose Jesus Anguiano, Ontario; Adrian Bates, Ontario; Jace Gregory Bollmann, Ontario; Macey Nicole Buescher, Weiser; Braden Karl Bumgarner, Weiser; Noelanni Louise Butler, Payette; Celeena Cisneros-Escobe, Fruitland; Alexandria Suzanne Cutler, Ontario; Jaden Matthew Garcia, Payette; Asher LaThare Hale, Ontario; Erika Hernandez Escobedo, Fruitland; Anderson G Jensen, Weiser; Bobby Lee Jones, Payette; Kurt Kolbaba, Ontario; Clark George Mahler, Fruitland; Lizbeth Manriguez, Ontario; Rogelio Mireles Jr, Ontario; Troy Hutton Quintero, Payette; Autumn Elizabeth Ragus, Nyssa; Miguel Angel Rios, Fruitland; Alyssa Selma Saldivar, Fruitland; Hazel Elizabeth Sanchez-Leon, Ontario; Taylor Seaweard, New Plymouth; Hannah R Spicer, Vale; John David Stuart, Weiser; Amber Marie Tolman, Vale; Josey Jeanette Wilson, Fruitland; and Michelle Zacarias, Nyssa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.