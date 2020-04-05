The last couple of weeks have provided all of us with a variety of unexpected changes. From pandemics and earthquakes (what?!) to unemployment and simply the abrupt disruption of our “lives before COVID-19” has created unrivaled stress and concern.
In the middle of this, add trying to continue college, keep your plans and stick with your goals in this arena of uncertainty and fear, and you have a recipe for even more anxiety.
But I truly believe doing what we know we need to do, staying the course and having hope that this will end – and that we are all in this together – is key to reducing that anxiety and replacing it with hope.
Spring Break at Treasure Valley Community College ended last week. Amid all of the unknowns, I have to share that the start of the spring quarter this past Monday felt like a new beginning. Even before classes started this week, I’ve been overwhelmed with the resilience, compassion, and dedication I saw from faculty, staff and students.
In under two weeks, our remarkable employees have transitioned our services and classes over from face-to-face to online, on the phone and Zoom conferencing as we continue student classes and services.
Special thanks to our amazing custodial team who is keeping our campus clean and safe. And to our phenomenal Information Technology crew and Instructional Designer – they are truly the unsung heroes in this effort.
All of the TVCC faculty and staff have been working hard to make this transition as positive an experience as possible. We hope you will join us in thanking them while showing patience as they continue to work through unresolved issues.
On campus, we are adjusting to this new reality as we support remote learning and our remaining students.
We do have about 40 students still living in our Residence Hall and students have been moved to separate living areas where possible. Dining services has quickly switched to take out only and students are staying six feet apart as they await their food.
Our top priorities remain the same: protecting the health and wellbeing of our campus and the broader community, and sustaining teaching and learning.
Most of our buildings are closed, but we have opened a few for students to access services and computer labs. The library, student services center and Barber Hall are open for student use, but these buildings are closed to the public during this time to protect employees and students.
Most importantly, and because we care about each other, we are actively working to abide by some crucial practices.
While all of our employees are important, we’ve limited those on campus. We’ve figured out ways to have phones forwarded to homes and cell numbers and everyone who can work remotely is doing so.
Although we have not made a decision about Commencement ceremonies, we are reaching out to students and hope to share that decision later this month.
There will undoubtedly be more issues to address in the coming weeks, but they will be resolved. Career and Technical Education courses will adapt to meet the necessary requirements and we are obviously still trying to keep pace with changing national and state news on how we can support students. We promise we will continue to provide critical College information, services, and support for you—wherever you are.
If we can do more to support you during this time, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us personally. Also, please continue to access up-to-date information and guidance through TVCC’s COVID-19 Updates and Information web page at tvcc.cc and feel free to contact Abby Lee alee@tvcc.cc with questions or concerns.
Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
