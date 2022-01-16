Coalition members grateful for participants in national campaign

This picture was taken at the Willowcreek Store and Cafe, which was one of the 10 participating retailers in the Sticker Shock campagin, recently run by members of the Malheur County Prevention Coalition.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Ten Malheur County businesses participated in a National campaign called Sticker Shock, over the past 2 months. This campaign was organized and run by members of the Malheur County Prevention Coalition. The Sticker Shock campaign began in Pennsylvania in 1998 and has since spread across the country, with many organizations and businesses taking part every year.
The purpose of the campaign is to reduce underage drinking by educating consumers about the consequences of providing alcohol to minors.
Throughout the months of November and December, retailers placed bright yellow stickers on alcohol products. The stickers carried the message: “Did you know buying for minors could cost you up to $2,500 and up to 1 year in jail?” Customized posters with the same message which featured Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson, were also displayed in the participating businesses.
Malheur County Prevention Coalition expressed its gratitude to Johnson and the participating retailers, wihch included Ontario Liquor Store, Mallard’s, Red Apple Marketplace, Stockman’s Motel & Smoke Shop and Farmer’s Supply Co-Op in Ontario; Medicap Pharmacy & Liquor Store and Tex-Mex Express in Nyssa; The Vale Liquor Store; The Adrian Rock Store; and the Willowcreek Store.
Alcohol is a legal substance that is easy to obtain and is widely normalized in society. The coalition is concerned about youth alcohol consumption for several reasons. The human brain is not fully developed until the mid-’20s, making youth who drink more susceptible to addiction. Regardless of age, binge drinking can lead to alcohol poisoning and death. The long-term health effects of heavy consumption include liver and heart disease as well as weakening of the immune system and increased risk of certain cancers.
Furthermore, alcohol is a contributing factor in the deaths of thousands of underage drinkers every year in the United States. In 2019, 2,896 youth lost their lives because of alcohol. Of those, 1,092 were in motor vehicle crashes; 1,000 were from homicides; 208 were from overdoses, falls, burns and drownings; and 596 were by suicide.
The coalition’s motto is “Positive change happens when the community works together!”
