ONTARIO — A reunion is planned for the Ontario High School Class of 1970 on Sept. 24-25. Organizers are looking for all classmates to join and to celebrate both the 50th and 51st reunions, as the reunion was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who join the reunion will attend an OHS Home football game, a meet and greet and a catered dinner with a dance following by live music by the local Chaz Browne band.
For more information, contact Nancy Wood Patton at (541) 409-4276 or pattonprod2@aol.com.
