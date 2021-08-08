ONTARIO — A reunion is planned for the Ontario High School Class of 1970 on Sept. 24-25. Organizers are looking for all classmates to join and to celebrate both the 50th and 51st reunions, as the reunion was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who join the reunion will attend an OHS Home football game, a meet and greet and a catered dinner with a dance following by live music by the local Chaz Browne band.

For more information, contact Nancy Wood Patton at (541) 409-4276 or pattonprod2@aol.com.

