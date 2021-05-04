Bring Cinco De Mayo to the dinner table with these burritos that combine smoky potato, corn and poblano peppers. Made with Idaho® russet potatoes, poblano chili, corn, garlic, olive oil, spices, cilantro and wheat tortillas, this mouthwatering dish will disappear off your family’s plates faster than they can say olé! Hearty, seasoned Idaho potatoes balance out the spicy poblano chili strips, creating a medley of piquant flavors and textures in each bite. Customize with toppings like hot sauce, cotija cheese or a dollop of sour cream to make it you own!
Smoky Potato, Corn and Poblano Burrito
Ingredients
1 large Idaho® russet potato, diced into 1/2˝ cubes – ok to leave the skin on
4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 cup onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, rough chopped
1 large poblano chili, seeded and cut into thin strips
1 1/2 cups corn (fresh or frozen fire roasted)
Salt and pepper to taste
Squeeze of lime
2 tablespoons cilantro
2 extra large whole wheat tortillas
Optional additions: hot sauce, jack cheese, cotija, or Mexican sour cream
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Toss potatoes with 2 teaspoons olive oil, spices and salt and place on a sheet-pan. Roast until fork tender, about 20 -25 minutes.
While potatoes are roasting, sauté onion, garlic and poblano chili in remaining 2 teaspoons of olive oil over medium-low heat until tender, golden and fragrant, about 7-8 minutes.
Fold in the corn and cook until heated through, another 3-4 minutes, increasing heat to medium.
Season with salt and pepper and a squeeze of lime.
When potatoes are done assemble burritos. Divide potatoes and poblano filling among tortillas. Sprinkle with cilantro, add hot sauce or cheese if you like.
Roll up and serve.
