Churning out comfort food in an Instant (Pot)

Joyous Apron blogger MinShien Denis invites readers to turn the page to fall with a warm bowl of her Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup.
“There’s something incredibly warm and delightful about this bowl of thick and creamy chicken soup packed with shredded chicken, veggies, red Idaho® potatoes, and egg noddles,” she says on her blog. “And thanks to the Instant Pot, it is easy to make yet packs the most incredible mind-blowing flavors.”
The ingredients in this recipe are combined with delicious herbs and spices in a creamy flavorful chicken broth, reads the Idaho Potato Commission’s webpage featuring the recipe.
“The classic comfort food that is kid-friendly,” it says.
Instant Pot Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
Ingredients
• 1 tablespoon salted butter
• 5 cloves garlic, chopped
• 1/2 cup white onions, diced
• 6 cups chicken broth
• 2 stalks carrots, sliced
• 2 stalks celery, sliced
• 3 red Idaho® potatoes, cubed
• 2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken breast
• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1/2 teaspoon dried sage
• 1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram
• 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, plus more to taste
• 3/4 cup 2% milk
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• 6 ounces egg noodles
• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
• 1 teaspoon fresh parsley, chopped
Directions
1. Turn Instant Pot to the “Sauté” setting. Add butter and once it is melted, add garlic and white onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant. Avoid browning and burning garlic and onions.
2. Add chicken broth. Stir and scrape the bottom of the Instant Pot to remove anything stuck to it. Add carrots, celery, red Idaho® potatoes, chicken breast, dried thyme, dried sage, dried marjoram, and 1 ½ teaspoon salt.
3. Stir and cover with the lid.
4. Set Instant Pot to the “Pressure Cook” setting. Cook on high for 15 minutes. Move the valve to the sealing position.
5. When done cooking, release the pressure manually.
6. Open the lid, and bring chicken breast to a plate. Discard skin and bones, and shred chicken.
7. In a small bowl, whisk together milk and all-purpose flour.
8. Set Instant Pot to the “Sauté” setting. Bring to a boil. Add egg noodles and cook accordingly to package instruction. Add the milk and flour mixture.
9. Once egg noodles are cooked and soup is thickened, add the shredded chicken back to the Instant Pot. Stir. Taste the soup and add more salt to open up flavors if needed.
10. Turn off the Instant Pot.
11. Serve and garnish with black pepper and parsley. Enjoy!
Notes:
• The Instant Pot takes some time to build and release pressure.
• If the soup is too thick in Step 9, add a few tablespoons of water or chicken broth to thin it out.
