ONTARIO — The Celebration Church of God, in conjunction with Foundations in Genesis Idaho, will be hosting a special speaker on Feb. 25.
Scott Gillis is slated to give a presentation at 2 p.m. on Creation: Impacting our Culture.
Gillis was introduced to the relevance of the creation/evolution issue when a friend, also a paleontologist, demonstrated to him how scientific evidence made more sense when interpreted in the light of the Bible's clearly written account of history. He uses the evidence for creation to help change hearts and minds for Christ and uphold the authority of God's Word. His desire is to equip others to be ready with answers for those asking tough questions.
Gillis holds a B.A. in Religious Studies from Oregon State University. Over the past 25 years he has served as a youth pastor, council member, teacher, and speaker before serving as COO for Creation Ministries International (US) from 2010 to 2020. He is now a speaker for Creation Ministries International (US), and lives in northern California with his wife, Lisa. They have four adult children and two grandchildren.
Admission is free and all ages are welcome.
The church also will be hosting its annual potluck lunch that day at 1 p.m.
A voluntary offering will be taken at the end of the event to defray expenses for Gillis.
