FRUITLAND — Corpus Christi Catholic Church is hosting a fundraising yard sale on July 29 to help pay for a repair of the church building, which is 16 years old.
"We are raising money to help with the cost of repair of the stucco which is breaking off off our 16-year-old beautiful church," reads an email from Vea Jensen, chairwoman of the yardsale and one of the church members.
In a follow-up phone call with Jensen, she said they don't know what caused the stucco to break off, remarking that it may have been due to the historic snow and temperatures seen during Snowpocalypse in 2017.
The total needed for the repair is $125,000, and the church has some of that right now. However, more is needed and Jensen said they are hopeful the yard sale can give them an extra push toward that direction.
The goal is to get the repair done this year, she said, with temperatures needing to be just right — with overnight temperatures close to 70 degrees — in order to repair the stucco.
"We know we can probably count on next few weeks — but sometimes it's not hot August nights."
Jensen said the repair is expected to take about a week or so.
The church used to host a yard sale annually, but hasn't for the past several years. As such, Jensen said, "it is anticipated to be gigantic."
In addition to the yard sale, Jensen said, "we're taking cash in and extra collections."
The yard sale will be next to the church in the parish hall, which is air-conditioned. It will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29.
