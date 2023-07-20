FRUITLAND — Corpus Christi Catholic Church is hosting a fundraising yard sale on July 29 to help pay for a repair of the church building, which is 16 years old.

"We are raising money to help with the cost of repair of the stucco which is breaking off off our 16-year-old beautiful church," reads an email from Vea Jensen, chairwoman of the yardsale and one of the church members.



