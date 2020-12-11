WEISER
Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in Weiser has a new schedule for Sunday worship service. Effective now, Sunday worship will begin at 10:30 AM.
The church is at 402 E. Court St.
All are welcome.
