If you want to see the essence of resilience and flexibility, talk to any of our students, faculty or staff at Treasure Valley Community College. It’s a whole new world of instruction and our college community is rising to the challenge daily. I’m in awe of the way I see our employees supporting students and the way students are serving each other.
Live classes have been replaced with Zoom meetings and in-person instruction is being videoed and uploaded to online classes. For example, Wade Black, our equine studies instructor, usually teaches his class in our arena at the Sonny Hansen Livestock Center.
Imagine the creativity and skill it takes to record his horse production and horsemanship classes all by himself. He sets up the camera, records himself as he demonstrates the techniques, uploads the videos and then still engages the students in their online discussions.
Marcus Nichols, our natural resource instructor, has found a way to incorporate virtual field trips into what has always been an incredibly interactive and hands-on curriculum. He shared the following:
“I was able to live stream via zoom from the field last week. I used the Zoom app on my phone and took the students to the same farm I would have taken them to in-person. We were able to identify weeds, map their location and create a monitoring plan on site.” He said the positive feedback from the students makes this an exciting option for his other courses this spring.
And our students are finding bright spots too. A new student reported the following:
“I am a freshman at TVCC and this is actually my first semester with the school. I haven’t had an experience doing live classes on campus. I did enroll for live classes because I feel I learn better in person. I am also a stay-at-home mom, so I was really looking forward to having adult interaction…I had anticipation of doing so, then felt let down (initially), but so far the experience has surprisingly been wonderful.”
“Surprisingly wonderful” is a great way to describe the attitude and positive approach we’ve seen across campus.
And it’s this attitude of support and community we will need to harness in order to weather what will surely be some of our biggest challenges to come.
As the state grapples with huge revenue shortfalls following weeks of shutdowns, we are being asked to brace for significant reductions in state funding. For TVCC, this means anywhere from $1.3 million to $1.8 million in revenue cuts.
The final state revenue projections will be released on May 20, providing us with a better picture of whether the cuts will hold at the anticipated 17% or if they will be as high as the 24% reductions some have proposed. We are cautiously hopeful that community colleges might receive some of the Covid-19 federal crisis funds or a portion of the rainy day funds from the state.
The economic toll of this pandemic has been felt by every college and university across our state and our country. Despite these challenges, we remain optimistic about our ability to strategically reduce costs in order maintain a comprehensive community college for our students and our region.
Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.