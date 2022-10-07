Where is Herb Sharpe's $528 flight voucher from Air Canada? He's been waiting more than three months, but the airline hasn't sent it yet.

Q: I canceled an Air Canada flight more than three months ago. The airline agreed to issue a travel voucher, but it hasn't sent one yet.



Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

Tags

Load comments