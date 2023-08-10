Overseas Adventure Travel cancels Julie Brown's pretrip excursion on her Costa Rica tour. But who will pay for her new airline ticket? The company says she's responsible, but is she?

Q: I booked a trip for two to Costa Rica through Overseas Adventure Travel last year. It included pretrip and post-trip extensions and round-trip airfare from San Francisco. I also paid for a business class upgrade, which cost $2,032 per person. 



Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help.

Tags

Load comments