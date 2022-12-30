When Princess Cruises denies Linda Martin and her husband boarding on a cruise of the British Isles, it promises to take care of them. But then it doesn't. What do they have to do to get a refund?

Q: My husband and I booked a cruise of the British Isles with Princess this summer. Before we boarded in Southampton, a cruise line representative gave my husband a rapid COVID test because his PRC test (taken in the USA) had not yet been sent to his email. My husband tested positive. Princess would not let us board.



Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

Tags

Load comments