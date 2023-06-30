Angela Hall finds cameras pointed at the bed in her Hawaii vacation rental. She checks out and Vrbo offers to refund her for a hotel and the remainder of her stay. But it never does. What's going on?

Q: On the first night of our vacation rental in Hawaii, I found cameras pointing directly at the bed in our master bedroom. I immediately contacted Vrbo and cited their surveillance policy, which says cameras and audio recorders can't be used inside a property.



Tags

Load comments