MSC Cruises cancels Terry Sutherland’s Mediterranean cruise and offers him a cruise credit or refund. He picks the credit. But 17 months later, it’s lost at sea. How can he recover his credit?
Q: In 2019, I booked an MSC cruise from Italy to Greece for 2020. MSC canceled the cruise in early 2020 and offered me a 125 percent cruise credit or a refund. I asked for a credit.
It’s been 17 months, and I have not received the credit yet. I’ve reached out to my travel agent and the executive contacts for MSC Cruises that you list on your consumer advocacy site. Neither has worked.
I could really use your intervention. I just want the cruise credit they promised me. — Terry Sutherland, Fredericksburg, Va.
A: This is a strange case. Typically, cruise lines are quick to offer a credit but slow on the refunds. And I can honestly say this is the first time a cruise line has dragged its feet (or maybe I should say its anchor) on a future cruise credit.
I reviewed the correspondence between you and MSC. It looks like the company offered you either a refund or a cruise credit. You requested the credit but then nothing happened. You asked politely and MSC apologized for “running a bit behind” on issuing future cruise credits. You asked your travel agent, who apologized for the “unusual delay.” Yeah, I would call a 17-month delay unusual too. Very unusual.
For a case like this, my typical advice would have been an appeal to one of the MSC Cruises executives I list on my site, which you did. Oddly, you didn’t get a response. Usually, when executives receive a plea from a customer who has waited that long, they take action. Then again, we’re talking about the cruise industry during the pandemic. There was no cruise industry during the pandemic, so that might explain your case.
I have to applaud you for being so patient. I would have started getting restless after a few weeks. You lasted 17 months! Wow. I think you were right to give MSC a little leeway during the pandemic, especially considering how hard COVID hit the cruise business. But enough is enough. You needed to climb the escalation ladder, first to your agent, then to the cruise line, next to the executives and finally, to me. And you did. And that’s how your case ended up in my inbox.
I asked MSC to review your case. In response, it contacted you and again offered you a choice between a refund and a future cruise credit. This time, you asked for a refund. MSC said it could take up to 60 days to get the vouchers. Finally, almost two years after asking for a credit, you received your money back.
I am flabbergasted by this case. I mean, how much can it take to issue a credit? A few keystrokes, maybe? This says more about the sad state of the cruise industry during the pandemic — something to remember if you’re thinking of booking a cruise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.