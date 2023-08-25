Noah Finkel thinks he might be on Alamo's dreaded Do Not Rent list, but he can't get a straight answer — or rent a car. How do you find out?

Q: I recently rented a car from Alamo. I could make a reservation online, but when I tried to pick up the car at the airport, a representative informed me that I could not rent from Alamo because I was on the Do Not Rent list. 



