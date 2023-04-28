When the price of Lai Mun Yip's airline tickets doubles, she goes looking for a refund. But who has her money?

Q: I booked four airline tickets from Gotogate for AirAsia flights from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur. The site displayed a price of $400.



Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

Tags

Load comments