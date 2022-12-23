TAP Air Portugal cancels Mary Dexter's return flight from Lisbon to Boston during the pandemic. The airline issues a credit, but it expires. Can she get a refund?

Q: I'm trying to get a refund for a flight canceled by TAP Air Portugal during the pandemic. In March 2020, while I was in Lisbon, authorities declared a pandemic. On April 4, TAP Air Portugal stopped flying to the U.S.



Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

Tags

Load comments