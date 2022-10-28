When Kristal Bird finds a mouse in her Airbnb, she asks the host for a refund. But is that allowed?

Q: I rented an Airbnb in Houston for a summer internship. About halfway through our 10-week stay, my husband and I saw a mouse. Then we discovered the mouse holes in sealed food bags in the pantry.



Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

Tags

Load comments