When Robert Cipriani returns his Avis minivan, he expects to pay $1,770. Instead, Avis charges him twice. What happened — and how can he get his money back?

Q: I rented a minivan for 37 days with Avis through Priceline for $1,770. My pickup and drop-off were at the Holiday Inn in Peabody, Mass.



Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

Tags

Load comments