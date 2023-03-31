Daniel Onn books a business class ticket on Amtrak. Then the rail carrier removes the business class car. Does it owe him anything?

Q: I had a business class ticket on Amtrak's Coast Starlight train from Seattle to Los Angeles. I booked business class because of my low vision and the ability to have access to Amtrak's business class lounge. I also get 25% more Amtrak points for food and beverage purchases.



Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

Tags

Load comments