When Theodore Schmiechen cancels his Delta flight, he receives credits for future travel. But the credits don't work, and the airline is making it difficult to book a new flight. What should he do?

Q: I recently canceled two flights and submitted a refund request with Delta Air Lines. Delta denied my refund but offered two e-credits for future travel. The problem is that they are both still listed as "open" with an "oops, we can't value this coupon" message.



