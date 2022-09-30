Expedia promises Evelyn Fink a refund on her unused flight credit. But where's the money? And why is she only getting a fraction of her ticket credit?

Q: I have been trying for eight months to get a refund from Expedia for my unused flight credits. I had canceled my flights back in 2020.



Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

Load comments