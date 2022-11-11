When Budget charges Russ DeVries $450 for a pet cleaning fee on his rental, he has a problem paying: He doesn't have a dog. Can he get this charge removed?

Q: Budget charged me a $450 cleaning fee for a vehicle that had dog hair in the back seat. I only had the rental car for one day. I traveled from the airport to my meeting, to the hotel and then back to the airport the following day. I never had an animal in the vehicle at any time. Can you help? — Russ DeVries, Midlothian, Va.



