When Mary Anne Morgan stays at a boutique hotel, her online travel agency charges her twice. Can she get one of the payments back, or does Booking.com get to keep it?

Q: A few months ago, I stayed at the Rigdon House, a boutique inn in Cambria, Calif., which we reserved through Booking.com. I indicated I would pay for our accommodations at the time of arrival.



Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him on his site at elliottadvocacy.org.

Tags

Load comments