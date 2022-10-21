When American Airlines cancels the last leg of Sandy Burchett's flight, it offers to cover the cost of her next flight. So what's with the $1,147 charge on her credit card?
Q: I have a problem with an American Airlines ticket. I recently flew from San Angelo, Texas, to Washington, D.C. On a stopover in Dallas, American Airlines canceled my connecting flight. The airline rebooked me on a flight later that day, but it also canceled that one.
I received a notice on the American Airlines app saying I could book another flight at no charge. I booked another flight. As soon as I did, I noticed the airline had charged me $1,147.
I called immediately, and a representative assured me she would fix the charges. But when I went to pay my bill for the original ticket, the $1,147 charge was still on my card. I called American Airlines and my credit card, and they both said I had to submit a written request for the ticket I had purchased. I submitted that request, but my credit card denied it because I had a nonrefundable ticket. Can you help? — Sandy Burchett, Appomattox, Va.
A: American Airlines should have rebooked you on the next available flight without charging you.
But the rules are a little different. If an airline cancels your flight, federal regulations require it to offer a full refund or a flight of its choosing — not yours. American Airlines appears to have gone off-script by offering you a flight of your choosing through its app.
Fortunately, you had that promise in writing. You kept a screenshot of the offer.
I can't overstate how important a reliable paper trail is to resolving a complaint like this. If you don't have it in writing, it's American Airlines' word against yours. And I think we all know how that will end.
You tried to appeal this through the regular customer service channels. And I should add that your flight experience on American Airlines was less than ideal. It involved numerous delays, a missed day of work, and a night spent on the airport floor. To your credit, you didn't ask the airline for any compensation other than the refund it said it would give you.
You might have tried appealing this to one of the American Airlines executive contacts I publish on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. A brief, polite note to one of them with all your documentation might have fixed this.
I contacted American Airlines on your behalf. A representative called you and apologized for a "system glitch." The credit for your ticket showed up the next day.
Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.