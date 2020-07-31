“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. … And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” (John 1:1, 14) “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever. For all flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of grass. The grass withereth, and the flower thereof falleth away: But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you.” (1 Peter 1:23-25) “Thy word is true from the beginning: and every one of thy righteous judgments endureth for ever.” Psalm 119:160)
Ever since the fall of man and the promise of a redeemer (i.e. the Lord Jesus Christ) an unbelieving world has been trying to get rid of the message and the messenger. However, this will never happen. Satan has tried to silence the messengers of God. He has tried to overcome the Saviour, the Son of God.
He thought that he had won the victory when Christ was crucified and died on the cross. But Jesus rose from the dead and is at the right-hand of the throne of the Father waiting to return and defeat the devil and cast him and all of his minions throughout time into everlasting torment “And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone. … And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.” Revelation 19:20; 20:10)
And in the end all (those living in heaven, and upon earth, and even those in hell) will worship the Lord Jesus Christ. “Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:9-11)
Though the devil, and those under his influence, will continue in their attempt to rid the world of the name of Jesus and the Gospel message, they will never achieve their goal, but will in fact kneel to Jesus! Better to do so now with a repentant and believing heart. “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: As it is written, the just shall live by faith … That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation … For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.” (Romans 1:16, 17; 10:9-11)
