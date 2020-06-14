Chief ‘humbled’ by youth’s generosity

A recent move by local children brought tears to a police chief’s eyes, and he says although he’s not afraid to admit it, he did wait until they had left to cry over the generosity. Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau, seen here, poses with the children who stopped by to make their special delivery. Rau described further in the message how the community can appreciate “…the loving hearts and honesty of our youth.” “Today we were humbled by the visit of these amazing children who showered our department with handwritten cards and homemade cookies,” reads the message that was posted by Rau to Nyssa Police Department’s Facebook page.
