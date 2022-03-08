Check out this Cheesy Potato Casserole from Melissa’s Produce via the Idaho Potato Commission.
Recipe follows:
Ingredients:
3 pounds baby Dutch yellow Idaho® potatoes
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 5 ounce container plain Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
salt and pepper
3 cups shredded cheddar cheese or Mexican cheese blend
1 Tablespoon fresh thyme, finely chopped
1 Tablespoon fresh sage, finely chopped
1/3 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
3/4 cup crispy onions
1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
Directions:
Slice potatoes in half or quarters so all pieces are roughly the same size. Place in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil, and cook until fork tender, about 20-25 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375°F
Drain potatoes and return to pot. Mash with butter, cream and Greek yogurt until smooth (or desired texture if you prefer chunkier). Stir in garlic powder, onion powder, chipotle chili powder and salt and pepper to taste.
Fold in shredded cheese until fully incorporated. Fold in thyme, sage and parsley.
Spread mixture evenly into a 2-quart casserole dish.
In a small bowl combine crispy onions and parmesan cheese. Spread onion mixture evenly over the top of the casserole dish.
Bake for 25 minutes until topping is golden brown.
