Spread some serious holiday cheer by whipping up Cheesy Cranberry and Brie Idaho Potato Pull Apart by that is as equally fun to eat as it is to make recipe by Chef and President of Flashpoint Innovation Adam Moore. Brie cheese, cranberry and herb infused Idaho potato dumplings are tossed in shredded mozzarella cheese and baked in a skillet for 20 minutes. If your shindig isn’t until later, refrigerate it until your guests arrive. Right before serving, top the dish with additional shredded cheese and bake for ten minutes until it looks golden brown and crispy around the edges. Top with fresh herbs and cranberries for an elegant finishing touch.
Brie, winter herb and cranberry infused Idaho® potato dumplings are baked with mozzarella cheese and more fresh winter herbs. Baked until golden and served hot with chopped cranberries and fresh herbs.
Ingredients
• 2 pounds Idaho® russet potatoes, peeled, diced
• 1 large egg, whisked
• 1 tablespoon Kosher salt, plus more for salting water
• 1 tablespoon fresh black pepper
• 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
• 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
• 1/2 pound brie cheese, diced
• 1/4 cup dried cranberries, chopped
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
• Fresh rosemary, for garnish
• Fresh thyme, for garnish
• Dried cranberries, chopped, for garnishment
Directions
For the dumplings
• In a large pot of boiling salted water, add potatoes and cook until fork-tender.
• Mash the potatoes until no lumps remain and combine the remaining ingredients, except for the oil and mozzarella cheese. Knead well until combined.
• Form into 3-ounce dumplings and drop into boiling salted water. • Remove once the dumplings float — about 4 minutes.
• Reserve dumplings until ready to use or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
To prepare
• Preheat oven to 350°F.
• Add oil to a large skillet or desired baking dish. Toss dumplings with shredded mozzarella cheese and place in the baking dish or skillet.
Bake covered for 20 minutes and chill under refrigeration until ready to serve.
To serve
• Top with more shredded cheese and place in a 400°F oven for 10 minutes, or until golden and heated throughout. Finish under the broiler if desired.
• Garnish with fresh herbs and chopped cranberries.
Notes: For an individual portion size, portion dumplings to 1 ounce and serve in a ramekin or mini loaf pan. If desired, deep fry or pan fry dumplings before baking for a crispier texture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.