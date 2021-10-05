It doesn’t get any better than Cheese Stuffed Idaho® Potato Balls from food blogger, Love Keil at Munchkin Time. Boiled, peeled and grated Idaho® potatoes are mixed with eggs, pieces of bacon, spinach and seasoned with black pepper, salt and garlic powder to form a potato “dough”. Using a small ice cream scoop place one scoop of mashed potato mixture into your hand, top with a cheese cube and then add another scoop of potato mixture on top. Shape into a ball and roll in panko bread crumbs before deep frying. Serve with a dipping sauce and dive in!
The following is a recipe for Cheese Stuffed Potato Balls from the Idaho Potato Commission via Love Keil, Food Blogger:
Ingredients
• 5 medium-sized Idaho® potatoes or use about 3 cups of leftover mashed potatoes
• 4 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
• 1/4 cup organic spinach, finely chopped
• 2 eggs
• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
• 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 4 ounces mild or sharp cheddar cheese cut into equal-sized cubes
• 1 cup panko bread crumbs
• 2 cups oil for frying (I like to use avocado or grapeseed oil)
Directions
(Skip to step 3 if using leftover mashed potatoes)
1. Place whole potatoes in a medium-sized pot and fill with water. Bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are soft inside when you insert a knife, about 15-20 minutes.
2. Drain and let cool. Peel potatoes and grate.
3. In a large bowl combine 3 cups of grated or mashed potatoes, bacon pieces, spinach, eggs, black pepper, salt, and garlic powder.
4. Using a small ice cream scoop place one scoop of mashed potato mixture into your hand, top with one cheese cube and then add another scoop of potato mixture on top.
5. Form a ball and roll in panko bread crumbs.
6. Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Deep fry until golden brown and crispy on the outside.
