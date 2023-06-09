Check out a Western Treasure Valley museum this summer

With summer officially here, those museums not open year-round are now open and there are four to check out throughout the Western Treasure Valley. At the Payette County Museum in Payette, one of the exhibits visitors can find features native Harmon Killebrew, who went on to play for the Major Leagues.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Summer is here and it's time to travel, have fun, and spend time with family. Around this time, some of the museums not open year round are opening their doors to share historical items with those who stop in. If you are interested in any of the museums listed, go check them out.
Ontario's museum
Right in Ontario, Four Rivers Cultural Center opens its museum from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers pride themselves on the history of the cultures that impacted the region, taking a look at the people and land. You can watch a 13-minute long educational film made to provide context to the museum, and see life-size dioramas of Northern Paiute village, Basque Sheepherder Campsite and others.
Youth are $3, adults are $6 and senior citizens, students and military members are $4. Admission for members, and children 5 and younger is free.
There are private tours and special group rates, too.
The Rinehart Stone House in Vale was built in 1872. The historical building was restored as a museum that displays period relics, photos and interpretive exhibits about the Oregon Trail.
The museum is open from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday from March 1 to Oct. 30.
As with Vale, the museum offers special tours by appointment.
It is at 255 Main St. S.
Jordan Valley's museum
In Jordan Valley, The I.O.N Heritage Museum is opening its doors for the season. I.O.N stands for Idaho, Oregon and Nevada. The museum highlights historical artifacts, regional art and buckaroo gear. It features antique living room furniture and dinnerware and an abundance of historical material about the Malheur County area.
It is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 3 pm. If nobody is there when visitors arrive, there is a phone number on the door to call. If the volunteer is available, she will open the facility.
The museum is at 202 Bassett St.
Payette's museum
The Payette County Museum located in Payette is open from 12 to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. It used to be a church, but was turned into a museum that houses historical pictures, an 1861 confederate civil war cannon and various other items that people donate. Harmon Killebrew fans can find an exhibit of when the Payette native played for the Minnesota Twins.
Admission is free.
The museum is at the corner of North Ninth Street and First Avenue South.
Joshua Kirkman is a newspaper intern with Youth Rising. To send him comments or questions, email editor@argusobserver.com.
