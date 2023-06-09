Check out a Western Treasure Valley museum this summer

With summer officially here, those museums not open year-round are now open and there are four to check out throughout the Western Treasure Valley. At the Payette County Museum in Payette, one of the exhibits visitors can find features native Harmon Killebrew, who went on to play for the Major Leagues.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Summer is here and it's time to travel, have fun, and spend time with family. Around this time, some of the museums not open year round are opening their doors to share historical items with those who stop in. If you are interested in any of the museums listed, go check them out.

Ontario's museum



Joshua Kirkman is a newspaper intern with Youth Rising. To send him comments or questions, email editor@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments