VALE — Chapter K, the Vale Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, recently announced winners of statewide and local P.E.O. Scholarships sponsored by Chapter K.
“It is no surprise to me these excellent women were selected for P.E.O. scholarships, and I anticipate the positive impact of their further education to be returned to our communities” said P.E.O. Chapter K member, Tiffany Cruickshank, in a news release.
Maycee DeLong was awarded a $5,500 Oregon scholarship. She will be a junior at Oregon State University where she is working toward a finance degree with a minor in economics. She plans to pursue a career as a finance advisor or analyst. Outside of school, Maycee spends her time working part-time at a daycare, participating in philanthropic events through her sorority, and serves as an officer of the Finance Club on campus.
Earning a $3,000 Oregon scholarship is Tessa McFetridge. She will complete her final term at Eastern Oregon University to earn a bachelor’s of psychology this fall. Ultimately, she will pursue graduate studies in educational psychology. She plans to work in a school district to help students in the classroom that have learning or physical disabilities and need learning accommodations. Being an advocate to help students be successful academically is her passion.
A third Oregon scholarship in the amount of $1,500 was awarded to Kylee (DeLong) Peterson who is currently attending George Fox University. Peterson is in the Doctorate of Clinical Psychology program and she plans on working in a primary care setting focused on providing accessible mental health services to underrepresented populations.
Kailey McGourty was awarded a $5,000 Marguerite Scholarship. She is a 2022 graduate of Vale High School where she was valedictorian, served as the president for Vale FFA Chapter, VHS Science Club, and Vale’s National Honor Society. McGourty also served as an active member of FBLA, FCA, and Student Body Government. She was a four year athlete in volleyball, basketball and tennis. McGourty will attend Oregon State University to pursue degrees in biohealth science and business. Her goal is to become a Physician Assistant or Nurse Practitioner specializing in emergency rural medicine.
Earning a $4,000 Marguerite Scholarship is Madison Mulvany. She is a 2022 graduate of Vale High School where she was Valedictorian and an active member of FFA, Science Club, Viking Business Club, Book Club and National Honor Society. She loves reading, traveling, kayaking and camping. Madison will enroll in the Honors Program at George Fox University, pursuing a degree in elementary education. Her career goal is to become a middle school English Language Arts teacher.
A third Marguerite Scholarship in the amount of $500 was awarded to Brianna Skerjanec, a 2021 graduate of Vale High School. She was involved in FBLA, FCA, Language Club, Science Club and Track. Skerjanec is attending Treasure Valley Community College, studying business.
Belen Toledo was selected as the TVCC Mildred Wood $1,500 Scholarship recipient for the 2022-2023 school year. Toledo is pursuing a nursing degree from Treasure Valley Community College. She is working full time, supporting her three daughters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.