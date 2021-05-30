PAYETTE
Brianna Marshall, of Payette, daughter of Gary and Jennifer Marshall, is the 2021 recipient of Chapter C PEO Scholarship. The annual scholarship is awarded to a high school senior who plans to continue their education. The scholarship is based on academics, leadership, school activities and community service. Brianna plans to attend Eastern Oregon College or Lewis and Clark State College. Emma Austin, of New Plymouth, is the runner-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.