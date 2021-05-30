PAYETTE

Brianna Marshall, of Payette, daughter of Gary and Jennifer Marshall, is the 2021 recipient of Chapter C PEO Scholarship. The annual scholarship is awarded to a high school senior who plans to continue their education. The scholarship is based on academics, leadership, school activities and community service. Brianna plans to attend Eastern Oregon College or Lewis and Clark State College. Emma Austin, of New Plymouth, is the runner-up.

