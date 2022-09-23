Frank Sherwin

ONTARIO — On Oct. 1 at 2 p.m., the Celebration Church of God in conjunction with Foundations in Genesis Idaho, will be hosting a special speaker, Frank Sherwin, at its building at 585 N.W. First St. Sherwin’s topic is “War of the Worldviews.” You can find more information about Sherwin at https://www.icr.org/frank_sherwin/.

Sherwin received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Western State College, Gunnison, Colorado, in 1978. He attended graduate school at the University of Northern Colorado, where he studied under the late Gerald D. Schmidt, one of the foremost parasitologists in America.



