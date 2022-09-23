ONTARIO — On Oct. 1 at 2 p.m., the Celebration Church of God in conjunction with Foundations in Genesis Idaho, will be hosting a special speaker, Frank Sherwin, at its building at 585 N.W. First St. Sherwin’s topic is “War of the Worldviews.” You can find more information about Sherwin at https://www.icr.org/frank_sherwin/.
Sherwin received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Western State College, Gunnison, Colorado, in 1978. He attended graduate school at the University of Northern Colorado, where he studied under the late Gerald D. Schmidt, one of the foremost parasitologists in America.
In 1985, Sherwin obtained a master’s degree in zoology. He published his research in the peer-reviewed Journal of Parasitology. In 2021, he received an Honorary Doctorate of Science from Pensacola Christian College.
He contributes his scientific expertise to a variety of ICR’s publications on creation science and is one of ICR’s most sought-after speakers. He is the author of The Ocean Book and Guide to Animals; co-author of The Fossil Record: Unearthing Nature’s History of Life; Parks Across America: Viewing God’s Wonders Through a Creationist Lens; and The Human Body: An Intelligent Design; and a contributor to Guide to Creation Basics and Creation Basics and Beyond.
Admission is free for the event and all ages are welcome. The church will be hosting its regular potluck lunch that day at 1 p.m. A voluntary offering will be taken at the end of the event to defray Sherwin’s costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.