Carrot Cake Potato Truffles
September is National Potato Month, surprise your family with dessert.

Following is a recipe for Carrot Cake Potato Truffles from the Idaho Potato Commission via Stefani Pollack, Food Blogger.

Ingredients:

• 9 1/2 ounces carrots (about 2 medium-sized carrots)

• 2 cups almond meal

• 1/2 cup flaked coconut, unsweetened

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1/2 cup mashed Idaho® potatoes (make from scratch with your favorite buttery family recipe or use Idahoan Signature™ Russets Mashed Potatoes), room temperature

• 1/4 cup cinnamon sugar, chopped nuts, shredded coconut, or finely diced dried pineapple for topping

Directions:

1. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse carrots until finely diced.

2. Pulse in almond meal, coconut, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and sugar.

3. Transfer mixture to a medium-sized bowl and fold in mashed potatoes.

4. Roll into tablespoon-sized balls.

5. Roll balls in your choice of topping(s) – chopped nuts, coconut, cinnamon sugar, and/or diced dried pineapple.

6. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

