Celebrate National Potato Month with Carrot Cake Potato Truffles

Idaho Potato Commission via Stefani Pollack, Food Blogger
Sep 28, 2021

September is National Potato Month, surprise your family with dessert. Following is a recipe for Carrot Cake Potato Truffles from the Idaho Potato Commission via Stefani Pollack, Food Blogger.

Ingredients:
• 9 1/2 ounces carrots (about 2 medium-sized carrots)
• 2 cups almond meal
• 1/2 cup flaked coconut, unsweetened
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup mashed Idaho® potatoes (make from scratch with your favorite buttery family recipe or use Idahoan Signature™ Russets Mashed Potatoes), room temperature
• 1/4 cup cinnamon sugar, chopped nuts, shredded coconut, or finely diced dried pineapple for topping

Directions:
1. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse carrots until finely diced.
2. Pulse in almond meal, coconut, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and sugar.
3. Transfer mixture to a medium-sized bowl and fold in mashed potatoes.
4. Roll into tablespoon-sized balls.
5. Roll balls in your choice of topping(s) – chopped nuts, coconut, cinnamon sugar, and/or diced dried pineapple.
6. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
