Did you know that September is National Honey Month? Popcorn.org offers the following three recipes in which honey adds the perfect touch of sweetness to savory snacks.
The recipes include Honey Matcha Popcorn, Sweet and Savory Curried Popcorn and Honey Mustard Snack Mix.
Honey Matcha Popcorn
Enjoy the simplicity of whole grain popcorn with a sprinkling of antioxidant-rich matcha (green tea) and just a touch of honey, yield 12 cups.
Ingredients
• 12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
• 1/4 cup butter
• 1/4 cup honey
• 1 teaspoon matcha green tea powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds
Directions
• Preheat oven to 300° Fahrenheit. Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.
• In small saucepan set over medium heat, melt together butter, honey, matcha and salt, stirring until dissolved.
Pour over popcorn; toss to combine.
Spread onto baking sheet. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
• Bake, stirring occasionally, for 25 to 30 minutes or until popcorn is dry. Let cool completely before serving.
• Tip: Matcha powder can be found in the tea and coffee aisle at the supermarket.
Sweet and Savory Curried Popcorn
Ghee — a type of clarified butter — has long been used as a staple in Asian and Middle Eastern cooking and is an essential part of Ayurvedic cooking, making this Indian-spiced snack mix a must-try, yield 8 cups.
Ingredients
• 8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
• 1/3 cup ghee (clarified butter) or coconut oil
• 2 tbsp brown sugar
• 1 tbsp honey
• 1 tsp curry powder
• 1/2 tsp cumin
• 2 tsp flaked sea salt
Directions
• Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.
• In saucepan set over medium heat, melt ghee, brown sugar, honey, curry powder and cumin; stirring until dissolved.
• Bring to light boil; remove from heat.
• Toss ghee mixture and salt with popcorn; transfer to serving bowl.
• Tips: Try this recipe with assorted dried fruit, such as mangoes, cherries and cranberries; or for an extra-spicy version, sprinkle with red chili flakes.
Honey Mustard Snack Mix
Honey and mustard come together for a sweet and tangy popcorn sensation.
Yield: 1 quart
Ingredients
• 1 quart popped popcorn
• 2 teaspoons honey
• 1 teaspoon dry mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/8 teaspoon ground white or black pepper
Directions
• Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Spread popcorn on a baking sheet. Drizzle honey over popcorn and sprinkle with dry mustard, cumin, salt and pepper.
• Bake about 9 minutes and toss just before serving. Serve warm.
