Let’s be honest, many in our culture are struggling right now with the mounting stress of “normal life” challenges combined with the events of ongoing global challenges (COVID-19, climate change, inequality, racism, increased inflation, gun violence, etc.). As we emerge from this global pandemic, we are experiencing a season of collective grief due to the loss of loved ones, relationships, jobs, income, security, etc. Our emotional defenses are down, and our reserves are low. And now … the invasion of Ukraine and threat of World War III.
Many desire to be compassionate and “hold space” for those who are literally in the midst of this conflict. Those who cannot turn off their TV or social media. Those who are wondering if their husbands, who are out protecting the neighborhood, will make it through the night. Those who are trying to get their children to safety at the border. Those who are fighting for their country’s freedom and those who cannot flee due to health concerns, sick child or elderly parents.
Don’t we need to hold space for them?
Every compassionate person would say “yes” and, yet, if they are being honest with themselves, they question their capacity (mentally, emotionally, spiritually) right now to “hold this space.” This results in feelings of guilt for their perceived self-consumption or shallowness.
I want to offer this for your consideration:
You can care/be compassionate AND calibrate your capacity to do so in a healthy way.
Following are a few suggestions of ways you can do both.
Manage stress/calibrate your capacity for compassion
• Physical Body: Begin with taking care of your physical body; eat healthy foods, get enough sleep, drink water to hydrate, exercise (bonus points for any activity outside in the fresh air).
• Challenge Comparison: Don’t feel the need to diminish your life challenges in comparison to the challenges of the Ukrainian people. Challenge is challenge and, yes, it has different ranges of complexity and intensity, but it ‘is what it is’ and we all have it. So, let’s just call it that. On the other hand, this invasion upon Ukraine does offer us a gift of perspective. Don’t let that go to waste but rather see what you can learn from it.
• Information Intake: Know what is healthy for you when it comes to taking in information about the war. Are you a visual person and images do not leave your mind easily? Choose a news source where you can read short, daily updates. Be intentional about social media use to avoid information overload or exposure to misinformation. Give yourself a daily limit for news updates to avoid a cycle of distress leading to heightened anxiety.
AND …
Find ways to be informed, engaged and compassionate
• Be Informed: Choose one or two organization who are doing refugee work and support and follow their updates. You’ll get an idea of what is happening on the front lines through a different lens, and you will see/hear stories of the many ways humanity is responding to this moment in a loving way.
• Take Action: If you are able, be generous and support these organizations financially. Do a little research and donate responsibly.
• Use Your Voice: Activate your voice by calling, texting, or tweeting your senators/representatives and let them know of your support for the Ukrainian people.
• Practice Awareness and Compassion: Set a daily time/find a rhythm to just whisper a prayer for the people of Ukraine or practice a moment of silence to honor them, their situation, and send your love to them.
You can do both
Be informed, compassionate, caring AND calibrate your capacity to do so in a healthy way.
May there be peace within you and in our world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.