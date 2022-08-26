Can you tell what this is? Tell us what your guesses are. (Don’t worry, we’ll tell you next week). Email your guesses with “History” in the subject line to editor@argusobserver.com or phone them in to (541) 823-4818.
Last week's mystery item was a hoop dress, circa 1860's. This particular hoop dress is hand made and was originally owned by Pauline Hart of Westfall, and is over 160 years old. Her grandparents brought it across the plains in a covered wagon. It's an item from the Rhinehart Stone Museum in Vale. We had one guess from Argus reader Cristina Jaramillo, "I believe the dress is from the 1840s. Everything was home made then, and most women made all of their own clothes. Seamstresses were available for hire, too, but it’s hard to tell if this is personal or professionally built by the photos."
Can you tell what this is? Tell us what your guesses are. (Don’t worry, we’ll tell you next week). Email your guesses with “History” in the subject line to editor@argusobserver.com or phone them in to (541) 823-4818.
Last week's mystery item was a hoop dress, circa 1860's. This particular hoop dress is hand made and was originally owned by Pauline Hart of Westfall, and is over 160 years old. Her grandparents brought it across the plains in a covered wagon. It's an item from the Rhinehart Stone Museum in Vale. We had one guess from Argus reader Cristina Jaramillo, "I believe the dress is from the 1840s. Everything was home made then, and most women made all of their own clothes. Seamstresses were available for hire, too, but it’s hard to tell if this is personal or professionally built by the photos."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.