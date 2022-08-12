Last week's mystery item was a Umatilla deer bone breastplate at the Four Rivers Cultural Center Museum. The Umatilla Tribe traditionally inhabited the Columbia Plateau region of the northwestern United States. That tribe is now part of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, which comprises Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla tribes, according to information in the Oregon Blue Book.
Do you know what this object is. Tell us what you think the item is or what it was used for. (Don’t worry, we’ll tell you next week). Email your guesses with “History” in the subject line to editor@argusobserver.com or phone them in to (541) 823-4818.
