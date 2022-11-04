Idaho Power Campgrounds remain open, but drinking water shut off for winter Loops C&D at Woodhead Park, visitors center closed for season Submitted information Nov 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In Hells Canyon, loops C&D at Woodhead Park, which is pictured above, are closed for the season. The U.S. Forest Service’s Hells Canyon Visitors Center is also closed. Screenshot via idahopower.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HELLS CANYON — Fall is a fine time for visiting Idaho Power’s parks and campgrounds, but visitors should be prepared for some seasonal service closures now in effect.Drinking water at all campgrounds in Hells Canyon and at C.J. Strike Reservoir has been shut off for the winter. Fish-cleaning stations and RV dumps are also closed.In Hells Canyon, loops C&D at Woodhead Park are closed for the season. The U.S. Forest Service’s Hells Canyon Visitors Center is also closed.Whether planning a fall/winter outing or looking ahead to next summer, campers should book reservations in advance at idahopower.com/camping to ensure they have a spot when they arrive.Travelers can get updated parks and recreation information online at idahopower.com/whatsopen. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hells Canyon Tourism Campground Rv Drinking Water Dump Camper Reservation Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 14 hrs ago The New Plymouth School District currently has a job opening Updated 14 hrs ago The Argus Observer is seeking an Outside Sales Representative. If +4 Updated 14 hrs ago
