Campgrounds remain open, but drinking water shut off for winter

In Hells Canyon, loops C&D at Woodhead Park, which is pictured above, are closed for the season. The U.S. Forest Service’s Hells Canyon Visitors Center is also closed.

 Screenshot via idahopower.com

HELLS CANYON — Fall is a fine time for visiting Idaho Power’s parks and campgrounds, but visitors should be prepared for some seasonal service closures now in effect.

Drinking water at all campgrounds in Hells Canyon and at C.J. Strike Reservoir has been shut off for the winter. Fish-cleaning stations and RV dumps are also closed.



