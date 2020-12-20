Burton “Smitty” Smith, of Fruitland, celebrates his 80th birthday this month. He was born on Dec. 16, 1940, in Ontario. He taught seventh-grade math for 29 years at Ontario Junior High and Middle School, retiring in 1994. He was also known as “Coach Smith,” since he coached basketball and baseball for most of those years. He currently resides in Fruitland with his wife of 50 years, Shirlee. He has two children, Monica Smith Weeks (Zac) and Jason Smith (Katie), and two grandchildren, McCall and Berkley Smith. His family and friends wish him a very happy birthday and many more!

