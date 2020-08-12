ONTARIO
The Burger King McLamore Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Burger King brand, on Monday announced they awarded over $3,900,000 in scholarships through the Burger King Scholars program to nearly 3,000 deserving high school seniors.
“We see scholarships as our way of investing in the future of our community and helping students with their future endeavors.” said Gary Moore, VP of Operations, HB Boys, LC, a local Burger King owner, who supports the Burger King Scholars program each year.
This year’s scholarship recipients in the local area garnered $2,000. Those students are Megan Oester, a student at Ontario High School and Nyssa High School student Cristal Trinidad.
In total, with support of local Burger King owners across the U.S., the Burger King McLamore Foundation has awarded over $43 million in scholarships over the last decade to nearly 39,000 of deserving students. Scholars are selected based on their grade point average (GPA), community service and leadership experience.
“We believe that without education, you limit your potential to be your way.
The Burger King Scholars program is our way of helping advance education and alleviating the burden of student debt,” said Amanda Israel, executive director, Burger King McLamore Foundation. “These students represent top talent across the nation who are working towards creating a brighter future for everyone.”
The Burger King Scholars program is the Burger King McLamore Foundation’s flagship program, established to honor the legacy of the Burger King brand’s co- founder James W. McLamore, whose commitment to philanthropy and education made him a pillar of community service throughout his lifetime.
