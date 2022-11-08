Fundraiser raffle Bulldogs Class of 2023 raising funds for senior trip King size, crocheted Submitted photo Nov 8, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This homemade blanket is being auctioned off to help the class at Nyssa High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NYSSA — Nyssa High School is raffling off this king-size handmade blanket crocheted by Adriana Caldera and donated to the Senior Class of 2023.Proceeds from the raffle will help the class with funding for its senior trip.Tickets are $5 each and are available at the school, 824 Adrian Blvd."Please help out and support them," said Caldera, who thanked those who are able to help out the class.Those who would like to donated something for the class to auction off can contact the school at (541) 372-2287. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adriana Caldera Nyssa High School School Blanket Proceeds Senior Class Funds Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 20 hrs ago The New Plymouth School District currently has a job opening Updated 20 hrs ago The Argus Observer is seeking an Outside Sales Representative. If +4 Updated 20 hrs ago
