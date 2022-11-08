Stay warm with a blanket that helps others

This homemade blanket is being auctioned off to help the class at Nyssa High School.

NYSSA — Nyssa High School is raffling off this king-size handmade blanket crocheted by Adriana Caldera and donated to the Senior Class of 2023.

Proceeds from the raffle will help the class with funding for its senior trip.



