PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection will present a special evening of inspiration, dubbed A Dessert Event, on Tuesday.
The gathering will be at 7 p.m. at the R & L Event Center, 633 Second Ave. S.
Guests include Paula Abbott, of Dallas, Texas, an international speaker; Nelacey Porter, of Ontario, a blind businessman; and Richard Long, of Payette, a singer and entrepreneur.
The cost for the event is $8 and anyone may attend this inspirational evening dubbed ‘Broken to Blessed’ where they will enjoy the personal stories, delicious desserts and great music.
Treasure Valley Connection is a part of Stonecroft International Ministries and is an organization whose goal is to offer encouragement and hope in difficult times.
Monthly events are usually held at Erika’s Kitchen, but due to the special program and the need to accommodate a larger group of attendees, it was moved for August.
For more information or to make reservations, text or phone Wanda Lehmkuhl at (541) 739-5030.
Attendees can also pay at the door.
