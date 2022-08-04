Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection will present a special evening of inspiration, dubbed A Dessert Event, on Tuesday.

The gathering will be at 7 p.m. at the R & L Event Center, 633 Second Ave. S.



Load comments