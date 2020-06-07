Sitting around an abbreviated (because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19) coffee clutch at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, the conversation turned to the list of challenges and grievances growing, and our federal government thinking that throwing money at a problem is the solution. They also think that forming a committee to investigate a problem will solve these issues. They also think that changing top brass will appear like they are doing something regarding the concerns of our military, veterans or their families. I am amazed how many believe that our challenges can be solved by these tactics.
We need to reorganize our thinking and get back to basics. It is not hard to understand that the road to victory is the ballot box, and keeping a pulse on the very people we send to represent us in Washington D.C., our individual state, county and local government. We should NOT let them go without our input. We should NOT take our foot off the pedal on any issue that we deem necessary during the year. We should pay attention. We should care. We should be heard. We deserve the best. Do something!
Some of the issues that came up around the coffee table were: Agent Orange, Burn Pits, long waits at the VA, transportation to and from health services, PTSD support, red tape, homelessness, medical care for veterans in rural areas not close to the VA Medical services, the constant changes of procedures, the mountain of paperwork and the list goes on!
We have over 320 million people in this nation and every one of us have a responsibility to take concerns that are important to us and let your VOICE be heard.
We need to stop the game of musical chairs and think that our representatives that we elect are doing the right things for us. Things have changed and if WE do not get involved then WE deserve exactly what we get. I am not talking about backing or not backing a particular political party, what I am talking about is zeroing in on the issues that we are passionate about and making sure that the folks that we send anywhere to represent us carry our opinion with them, and holding them to it. This does not mean that we will always get what we need or want but I can assure you we will be better off making sure they know what we want.
I think: Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, the Legion, VFW, IAVA, DAV, MOPH or many of the hundreds of other organizations representing our veterans represent only a small portion of us as a group. As an example: WE as individuals have the power in the numbers to make changes to our U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. If you don’t think you can then you won’t. If you are defeatist and will not try, you have already lost. If you see the goal clearly and you go for it you have a chance to make a difference. Attitude is contagious so if you have a bad one or a good one you will infect many around you. Don’t overthink the solution, keep it simple.
Think about if an elected official receiving a letter from an organization that has a membership of about 2 million folks expressing an idea that is a solution to a problem. Then that same elected official receiving 2 million letters from individuals that have also a solution to that same problem. Will that elected official give more weight to 2 million letters or the one letter? I would have to think that those 2 million individuals would have more weight. There are about 18.8 million veterans living in the U.S. today. WE have the power and the numbers to make right the many wrongs we are suffering. Of course, that is only my opinion. And you know what they say about opinions: everyone has one!
Positive thinking with positive action like writing letters, leaving messages, etc. isn’t a magical solution to all the problems we need to address. This might take time and it might not work in some cases but it will make the problems of our military members seem more manageable and if enough folks do something instead of letting it done to us, WE will win!!!
“The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible.” — Winston Churchill
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
