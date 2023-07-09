Bridge game results from this past week Submitted information Jul 9, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — The Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club plays games each Monday and Wednesday. During the past week, there was no game on Monday, due to the July Fourth holiday.On July 5, Mella-Dee Mayberry and David Kaber directed a six and a-half table Mitchell Unit game with the following results:Section RankNorth/SouthFlight A: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 3rd, Glenora Wright and Ingeborg Dickerson.Flight B: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer.Flight C: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer.East/WestFlight A: 1st, Mary Judson and Diane O’Dell; 2nd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 3rd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.Flight B: 1st, Mary Judson and Diane O’Dell; 2nd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.Flight C: 1st, Mary Judson and Diane O’Dell.Overall RankFlight A: 1st, Mary Judson and Diane O’Dell; 2nd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 3rd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler; 4th, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 5th, Dale and Wanda Scheer.Flight B: 1st, Mary Judson and Diane O’Dell; 2nd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler; 3rd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 4th, Dale and Wanda Scheer.Flight C: 1st, Mary Judson and Diane O’Dell; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer.Those interested in playing duplicate bridge, can phone or text Susan McCoy (208) 866-1809. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Games And Toys Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs DIRECTOR OF CHRISTIAN EDUCATION Updated 17 hrs ago The New Plymouth School District has an opening for a Updated 17 hrs ago LEAD TEACHER Committed Christian, teaching experience, positive enthusiastic love of Updated 17 hrs ago SECRETARY Committed Christian, Skills include typing, computer, & telephone, Good Updated 17 hrs ago
