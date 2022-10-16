Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club Bridge game results from the week of Oct. 10 Submitted information Oct 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — On Oct. 10, David Kaber and Susan McCoy directed a six-table Mitchel Bye Stand Relay Unit Game. The winners are as follows:• North/South Flight A: 1st, Mary Jo Rode and Sally Baker; 2nd, Mary Judson and Kris Roberts;• Flight B and C: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Joyce Whittet;• East/West Flight A: 1st, Ingeborg Dickerson and Winnie Henggeler; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy;• Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler;• Flight C: 1st, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.Overall Rank:• Flight A: 1st, Mary Jo Rode and Sally Baker; 2nd, Ingeborg Dickerson and Winnie Henggeler; 3rd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 4th, Diane and Robert Dutton.• Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler; 3rd, Diane O’Dell and Joyce Whittett.• Flight C: 1st, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Joyce WhittetOn Oct. 12, Glenora Wright and David Kaber directed at five-table Mitchel Unit Game. The winners are as follows:• North/South Flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 2nd Sally Baker and Dolly Gill.• Flight B: 1st. Sally Baker and Dolly Gill.• East/West Flight A: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Mary Judson; 2nd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber.• Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Mary Judson.Overall Rank• Flight A: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Mary Judson; 2nd, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 3rd, Sally Baker and Dolly Gill; tied for 4th and 5th, Dauna and Gerald Henggeler and Dale and Wanda Scheer.• Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Mary Judson; 2nd, Sally Baker and Dolly Gill. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Susan Mccoy Sally Baker David Kaber Music Linguistics Operating Systems Mary Judson Gerald Henggeler Diane O'dell Game Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Warmspring Irrigation District is seeking applicants to fill the District Updated 10 hrs ago Now Hiring! Registrar Grants Manager Security Guard (part-time) ABSD Instructor Updated 10 hrs ago Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 10 hrs ago Job opening for Secretary/office manager position. Duties include: Acct's Payable Updated 10 hrs ago
